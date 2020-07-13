All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Foxridge Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Foxridge Townhomes

1114 Tace Drive · (410) 401-8808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit B0441044 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1728 sqft

Unit S0351035 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1728 sqft

Unit S0251025 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1728 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxridge Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
package receiving
dog park
online portal
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood. Foxridge boasts three roomy levels of spacious rooms, with a full basement, large kitchen and your own fenced back yard, offering the ideal way for you, your family and friends and your small pet to enjoy the outdoors. Add available off-street parking, and a location with schools, shopping and recreation only minutes away, and you'll be glad to call Foxridge home. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: month rent-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxridge Townhomes have any available units?
Foxridge Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Foxridge Townhomes have?
Some of Foxridge Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxridge Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Foxridge Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxridge Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxridge Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Foxridge Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Foxridge Townhomes offers parking.
Does Foxridge Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foxridge Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxridge Townhomes have a pool?
No, Foxridge Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Foxridge Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Foxridge Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Foxridge Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxridge Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
