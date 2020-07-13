Foxridge Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking package receiving dog park online portal

This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood. Foxridge boasts three roomy levels of spacious rooms, with a full basement, large kitchen and your own fenced back yard, offering the ideal way for you, your family and friends and your small pet to enjoy the outdoors. Add available off-street parking, and a location with schools, shopping and recreation only minutes away, and you'll be glad to call Foxridge home. Please call for an appointment today.