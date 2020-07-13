Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground accessible parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland, Forrest Street Apartments offers unique one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. When you’re in the mood to stay in, all of the comforts you’ve come to expect are standard features at Forrest Street Apartments, including large closets, Jack & Jill bathrooms in our 3BR apartments only, wood-like flooring throughout living and dining rooms, and central air. If you’re ready to explore the neighborhood, just walk out your front door and you’ll be surrounded by the beautiful landscaping and trees. Head a few blocks in any direction to endless shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation options like the Baltimore Farmers Market, Inner Harbor, Johns Hopkins University, and Patterson Park. No matter your lifestyle, Forrest Street Apartments lets you experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location.