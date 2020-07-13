All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Forrest Street Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1100 Orleans St · (443) 993-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Oldtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forrest Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland, Forrest Street Apartments offers unique one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. When you’re in the mood to stay in, all of the comforts you’ve come to expect are standard features at Forrest Street Apartments, including large closets, Jack & Jill bathrooms in our 3BR apartments only, wood-like flooring throughout living and dining rooms, and central air. If you’re ready to explore the neighborhood, just walk out your front door and you’ll be surrounded by the beautiful landscaping and trees. Head a few blocks in any direction to endless shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation options like the Baltimore Farmers Market, Inner Harbor, Johns Hopkins University, and Patterson Park. No matter your lifestyle, Forrest Street Apartments lets you experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $250-Up to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: 3 parking lots with no assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Forrest Street Apartments have any available units?
Forrest Street Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Forrest Street Apartments have?
Some of Forrest Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forrest Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forrest Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forrest Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forrest Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forrest Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forrest Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Forrest Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forrest Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forrest Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Forrest Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Forrest Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Forrest Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does Forrest Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Forrest Street Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

