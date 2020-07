Amenities

Live in Baltimore, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Green Meadow Parkway and Western Park Drive, Falls Village Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Baltimore has to offer.Falls Village Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include garbage disposals, large closets, and dishwashers just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Relax in your fully-loaded clubhouse, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or take a dip in your shimmering pool. If you're looking for a home in Mt. Washington or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Falls Village Apartments is the place for you in Baltimore. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.