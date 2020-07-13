All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Eager Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Eager Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Eager Street

15 East Eager Street · (833) 294-2812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit BR · Avail. Aug 8

$919

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eager Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
This is a beautifully renovated apartment building in Historic Mount Vernon which features studio homes with energy efficient individual air and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, amazing tile in the kitchen and bath, and exposed brick walls. In addition, there is an on-site laundry facility, 24-hour emergency maintenance and permit parking* available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500 or 1 month's rent - Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 Hold Fee (subtracted from Deposit Balance)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Limited spots - monthly rent $100. Other, assigned: $100/month. Parking Pad. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Limited space - monthly rent $25
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eager Street have any available units?
Eager Street has a unit available for $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Eager Street have?
Some of Eager Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eager Street currently offering any rent specials?
Eager Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eager Street pet-friendly?
No, Eager Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Eager Street offer parking?
Yes, Eager Street offers parking.
Does Eager Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eager Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eager Street have a pool?
No, Eager Street does not have a pool.
Does Eager Street have accessible units?
No, Eager Street does not have accessible units.
Does Eager Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eager Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Eager Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity