Eager Street

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500 or 1 month's rent - Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 Hold Fee (subtracted from Deposit Balance)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Limited spots - monthly rent $100. Other, assigned: $100/month. Parking Pad. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Limited space - monthly rent $25
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.