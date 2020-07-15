All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Carolina
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Carolina

108 West University Parkway · (410) 844-7685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108-114 W. University Ave R1 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 108-114 W. University Ave C4 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 108-114 W. University Ave G3 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carolina.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
online portal
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway. This quiet and secure building features hardwood floors and is near supermarkets, shopping and entertainment options, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units are available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 1/2 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish, lizards
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carolina have any available units?
Carolina has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Carolina have?
Some of Carolina's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carolina currently offering any rent specials?
Carolina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carolina pet-friendly?
Yes, Carolina is pet friendly.
Does Carolina offer parking?
Yes, Carolina offers parking.
Does Carolina have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carolina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carolina have a pool?
No, Carolina does not have a pool.
Does Carolina have accessible units?
No, Carolina does not have accessible units.
Does Carolina have units with dishwashers?
No, Carolina does not have units with dishwashers.
