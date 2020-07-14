Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus. Consisting of charming Baltimore row homes divided into studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, Campus Square is conveniently located near The MSE Library, The Baltimore Museum of Art, The Lyric Theater and minutes from everything you are looking for!