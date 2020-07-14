All apartments in Baltimore
Campus Square

2719 N Charles St · (769) 207-7868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$711

Studio · 1 Bath · 314 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit BF · Avail. now

$958

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$958

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 1C · Avail. Aug 14

$958

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus. Consisting of charming Baltimore row homes divided into studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, Campus Square is conveniently located near The MSE Library, The Baltimore Museum of Art, The Lyric Theater and minutes from everything you are looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Square have any available units?
Campus Square has 5 units available starting at $711 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Campus Square have?
Some of Campus Square's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Square currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Campus Square is pet friendly.
Does Campus Square offer parking?
Yes, Campus Square offers parking.
Does Campus Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Campus Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Square have a pool?
No, Campus Square does not have a pool.
Does Campus Square have accessible units?
No, Campus Square does not have accessible units.
Does Campus Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Campus Square does not have units with dishwashers.
