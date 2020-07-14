2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218 Charles Village
Price and availability
Studio
Unit B · Avail. now
$711
Studio · 1 Bath · 314 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit BF · Avail. now
$958
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 3B · Avail. now
$958
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 1C · Avail. Aug 14
$958
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Square.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus. Consisting of charming Baltimore row homes divided into studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, Campus Square is conveniently located near The MSE Library, The Baltimore Museum of Art, The Lyric Theater and minutes from everything you are looking for!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Campus Square have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Campus Square have?
Is Campus Square currently offering any rent specials?
Is Campus Square pet-friendly?
Does Campus Square offer parking?
Does Campus Square have units with washers and dryers?
Does Campus Square have a pool?
Does Campus Square have accessible units?
Does Campus Square have units with dishwashers?
