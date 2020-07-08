JUST LISTED!! 974 N Franklintown Road is a beautiful renovated home with stainless steel appliances and and chefs kitchen. This home contains 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Located on a one way street this home stands out inside and out.
Contact us for a private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 974 North Franklintown Road - 1 have any available units?
974 North Franklintown Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 974 North Franklintown Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
974 North Franklintown Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.