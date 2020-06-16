944 Cator Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Porch Front Home in Northeast Baltimore - Beautiful porch front home in Northeast Baltimore. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout 1st and 2nd levels. Living room w/ fireplace. Modern eat-in-kitchen w/ cherry oak cabinets and black appliances. Huge finished basement with new carpet, bathroom, fireplace, and plenty of storage space. Nice size bedrooms. Laundry room off kitchen with W/D hookup. Fenced in rear/ side yard with parking pad. Central AC. Rent $1500.00, available immediately!



