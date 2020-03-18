Rent Calculator
942 S KENWOOD AVE
942 S KENWOOD AVE
942 South Kenwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
942 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location with all your modern updates. Available for rent 12/01/18. Plenty of closet & storage space with this house. It is very close to square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 S KENWOOD AVE have any available units?
942 S KENWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 942 S KENWOOD AVE have?
Some of 942 S KENWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 942 S KENWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
942 S KENWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 S KENWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 942 S KENWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 942 S KENWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 942 S KENWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 942 S KENWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 S KENWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 S KENWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 942 S KENWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 942 S KENWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 942 S KENWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 942 S KENWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 S KENWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
