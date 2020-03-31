All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

930 S HANOVER STREET

930 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2nd Floor, 2 story apartment in the heart of Federal Hill. Walking distance to Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor and stadiums. As you enter this brick front home you will walk up the stairs to your apartment. You are greeted by the open living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove and refrigerator. At the front of the apartment there is room for a dining table for entertaining. Towards the back is the 1st bedroom with access to a deck. Upstairs is the updated full bath and down the hall is the 2nd bedroom. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee. Utilities not included. Laundry in Unit. Move-in available asap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
930 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 930 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
930 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 S HANOVER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 930 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 930 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 930 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 930 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 930 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 930 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 930 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 S HANOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
