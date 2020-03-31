930 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities

2nd Floor, 2 story apartment in the heart of Federal Hill. Walking distance to Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor and stadiums. As you enter this brick front home you will walk up the stairs to your apartment. You are greeted by the open living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove and refrigerator. At the front of the apartment there is room for a dining table for entertaining. Towards the back is the 1st bedroom with access to a deck. Upstairs is the updated full bath and down the hall is the 2nd bedroom. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee. Utilities not included. Laundry in Unit. Move-in available asap.