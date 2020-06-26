All apartments in Baltimore
929 North Calvert Street

929 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

929 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b7eb93053 ---- All utilities included!! Right in the center of Mount Vernon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 North Calvert Street have any available units?
929 North Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 929 North Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 North Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 North Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 North Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 929 North Calvert Street offer parking?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not offer parking.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
