Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 929 North Calvert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
929 North Calvert Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:33 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
929 North Calvert Street
929 North Calvert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
929 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b7eb93053 ---- All utilities included!! Right in the center of Mount Vernon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 North Calvert Street have any available units?
929 North Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 929 North Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 North Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 North Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 North Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 929 North Calvert Street offer parking?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not offer parking.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 North Calvert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 North Calvert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland