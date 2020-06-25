All apartments in Baltimore
929 N LUZERNE AVENUE
929 N LUZERNE AVENUE

929 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

929 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfect opportunity to live minutes away from John Hopkins & Patterson Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
929 N LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
929 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
