Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S
Last updated August 26 2019
1 of 30
923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S
923 South Ellwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
923 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific newer remodel 2 blocks from O'donnell Square. Roof deck and parking pad! 3 beds 2.5 baths. Come take a look today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have any available units?
923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
