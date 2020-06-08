All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S

923 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific newer remodel 2 blocks from O'donnell Square. Roof deck and parking pad! 3 beds 2.5 baths. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have any available units?
923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 ELLWOOD AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
