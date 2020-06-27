All apartments in Baltimore
921 CAROLINE STREET S
921 CAROLINE STREET S

921 South Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 South Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
URBAN TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT, HARBOR EAST & HARBOR POINT! 2-level home with private upper level bedrooms, 2 garage pkg spaces, front porch entry. Interior features warm hardwoods thru-out, kitchen bar, maple 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, sound+security systems. Master, 2nd BR's offer expansive windows and each with private full baths. Lots of storage. 1 block to Mac Gym, Harbor East waterfront Downtown Fells Point! Minutes from gourmet restaurants, shopping, nightlife! Available Aug. 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 CAROLINE STREET S have any available units?
921 CAROLINE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 CAROLINE STREET S have?
Some of 921 CAROLINE STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 CAROLINE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
921 CAROLINE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 CAROLINE STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 921 CAROLINE STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 921 CAROLINE STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 921 CAROLINE STREET S offers parking.
Does 921 CAROLINE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 CAROLINE STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 CAROLINE STREET S have a pool?
No, 921 CAROLINE STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 921 CAROLINE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 921 CAROLINE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 921 CAROLINE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 CAROLINE STREET S has units with dishwashers.
