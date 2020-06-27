921 CAROLINE STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

URBAN TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT, HARBOR EAST & HARBOR POINT! 2-level home with private upper level bedrooms, 2 garage pkg spaces, front porch entry. Interior features warm hardwoods thru-out, kitchen bar, maple 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, sound+security systems. Master, 2nd BR's offer expansive windows and each with private full baths. Lots of storage. 1 block to Mac Gym, Harbor East waterfront Downtown Fells Point! Minutes from gourmet restaurants, shopping, nightlife! Available Aug. 1.