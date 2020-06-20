All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 920 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
920 LIGHT STREET
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

920 LIGHT STREET

920 Maryland Highway 2 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 Maryland Highway 2, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available 8/1, spacious apartment conveniently located walking distance to everything. Please be aware, the building does NOT qualify for city issued parking permit to park on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
920 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 920 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
920 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 920 LIGHT STREET offers parking.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland