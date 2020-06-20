Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
920 LIGHT STREET
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 LIGHT STREET
920 Maryland Highway 2
·
No Longer Available
Location
920 Maryland Highway 2, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available 8/1, spacious apartment conveniently located walking distance to everything. Please be aware, the building does NOT qualify for city issued parking permit to park on the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
920 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 920 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
920 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 920 LIGHT STREET offers parking.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
