920 FELL STREET
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 FELL STREET
920 Fell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
920 Fell Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 FELL STREET have any available units?
920 FELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 920 FELL STREET have?
Some of 920 FELL STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and hot tub.
Amenities section
.
Is 920 FELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
920 FELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 FELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 920 FELL STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 920 FELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 920 FELL STREET offers parking.
Does 920 FELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 FELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 FELL STREET have a pool?
No, 920 FELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 920 FELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 920 FELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 920 FELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 FELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
