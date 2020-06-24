All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 917 Saint Paul.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
917 Saint Paul
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

917 Saint Paul

917 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

917 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
Professionally managed / cleaned modern apartment w/ upgraded finishes, marble bathroom in heart of Mount Vernon cultural district. Close proximity to downtown , and easy transport to other areas in the city. Bedroom w/ queen sized bed, queen sized sofa bed in living room, work desk. In unit laundry. High end kitchenette w induction stove convection microwave , toaster over, dishwasher.

Stunning remodel of a gorgeous brownstone one bedroom apartment in the heart of Mount Vernon. Third floor of a four story walk up, only two short flights of stairs into the apartment. Quiet apartment at the back of the building. The listing states that infants are allowed and it is suitable, BUT please know there is not a crib, pack and play or highchair avail.

Street parking or numerous paid rental lots in close proximity. The kitchen is very high end, but is more of a kitchenette then a full kitchen. There is a 2 burner induction stove ( it works amazingly, and the correct pots and pans are on premise), a combo microwave/ convection oven and a toaster oven as well as a Fisher and Paykel dishwasher drawer. It is ample to cook breakfast, simple dinner for 2 to 4 but not multi course dinners for 4 or major baking endeavors ;) Fridge and freezer as well.

A National Register Historic District, Mount Vernon encompasses the best of what city living has to offer. This lively neighborhood not only serves as the cultural center of Baltimore but as the home to a diverse group of residents and businesses. College students who walk to class and professionals who work here, downtown, or as far away as Washington and New York are just some of the people who take advantage of Mt. Vernons convenient location. Singles and empty-nesters who seek to avoid the monotony of the suburbs enjoy a wide array of art, entertainment, and services just steps from their front door. Living spaces include single family Victorian row homes, carriage houses, condominiums, apartments in row homes, and several high-rises. Mount Vernon is home to the Walters Art Museum, the Maryland Historical Society, Center Stage, Spotlighters Theater, the Peabody Musical Institute, and the Enoch Pratt Library. Mount Vernon is also considered one of Baltimores premiere dining and nightlife locations with a large variety of award-wining restaurants from fine-dining to ethnic cuisine to coffee shops plus numerous bars and clubs with live music and dancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Saint Paul have any available units?
917 Saint Paul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Saint Paul have?
Some of 917 Saint Paul's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Saint Paul currently offering any rent specials?
917 Saint Paul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Saint Paul pet-friendly?
No, 917 Saint Paul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 917 Saint Paul offer parking?
No, 917 Saint Paul does not offer parking.
Does 917 Saint Paul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Saint Paul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Saint Paul have a pool?
No, 917 Saint Paul does not have a pool.
Does 917 Saint Paul have accessible units?
No, 917 Saint Paul does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Saint Paul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Saint Paul has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland