917 Saint Paul

Professionally managed / cleaned modern apartment w/ upgraded finishes, marble bathroom in heart of Mount Vernon cultural district. Close proximity to downtown , and easy transport to other areas in the city. Bedroom w/ queen sized bed, queen sized sofa bed in living room, work desk. In unit laundry. High end kitchenette w induction stove convection microwave , toaster over, dishwasher.



Stunning remodel of a gorgeous brownstone one bedroom apartment in the heart of Mount Vernon. Third floor of a four story walk up, only two short flights of stairs into the apartment. Quiet apartment at the back of the building. The listing states that infants are allowed and it is suitable, BUT please know there is not a crib, pack and play or highchair avail.



Street parking or numerous paid rental lots in close proximity. The kitchen is very high end, but is more of a kitchenette then a full kitchen. There is a 2 burner induction stove ( it works amazingly, and the correct pots and pans are on premise), a combo microwave/ convection oven and a toaster oven as well as a Fisher and Paykel dishwasher drawer. It is ample to cook breakfast, simple dinner for 2 to 4 but not multi course dinners for 4 or major baking endeavors ;) Fridge and freezer as well.



A National Register Historic District, Mount Vernon encompasses the best of what city living has to offer. This lively neighborhood not only serves as the cultural center of Baltimore but as the home to a diverse group of residents and businesses. College students who walk to class and professionals who work here, downtown, or as far away as Washington and New York are just some of the people who take advantage of Mt. Vernons convenient location. Singles and empty-nesters who seek to avoid the monotony of the suburbs enjoy a wide array of art, entertainment, and services just steps from their front door. Living spaces include single family Victorian row homes, carriage houses, condominiums, apartments in row homes, and several high-rises. Mount Vernon is home to the Walters Art Museum, the Maryland Historical Society, Center Stage, Spotlighters Theater, the Peabody Musical Institute, and the Enoch Pratt Library. Mount Vernon is also considered one of Baltimores premiere dining and nightlife locations with a large variety of award-wining restaurants from fine-dining to ethnic cuisine to coffee shops plus numerous bars and clubs with live music and dancing.