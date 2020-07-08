All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

917 S BELNORD AVENUE

917 South Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
THIS CHARMING CANTON TOWN HOME OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH LAUNDRY ON MAIN LEVEL NEW BATHROOM HARDWOOD FLOORS PRIVATE PATIO W/STORAGE SHED. CLOSE TO ALL THE ATTRACTIONS SHOPPING 695, 95 AND 83 #LOVEWHEREYOULIVE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE have any available units?
917 S BELNORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 917 S BELNORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
917 S BELNORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 S BELNORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

