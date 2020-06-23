Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
916 N Kenwood Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
916 N Kenwood Ave
916 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
916 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great neighborhood - Property Id: 99695
THIS NICE 3 BEDROOM IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. RECENTLY PAINTED AND RENOVATED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99695
Property Id 99695
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4698605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
916 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 916 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
916 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 N Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 N Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
