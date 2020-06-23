All apartments in Baltimore
916 N Kenwood Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

916 N Kenwood Ave

916 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great neighborhood - Property Id: 99695

THIS NICE 3 BEDROOM IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. RECENTLY PAINTED AND RENOVATED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99695
Property Id 99695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4698605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
916 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 916 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
916 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 N Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 N Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 N Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 N Kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
