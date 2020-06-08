916 N Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom apartment located near Johns Hopkins



Property highlights:

- Newly renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Every bedroom gets it's own bathroom

- Across the street from Johns Hopkins

- Rooftop deck



Available today!



(RLNE4793960)