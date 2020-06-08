All apartments in Baltimore
916 N Broadway
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

916 N Broadway

916 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

916 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom apartment located near Johns Hopkins

Property highlights:
- Newly renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Every bedroom gets it's own bathroom
- Across the street from Johns Hopkins
- Rooftop deck

Available today!

(RLNE4793960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 N Broadway have any available units?
916 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 N Broadway have?
Some of 916 N Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
916 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 916 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 916 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 916 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 916 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 916 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 916 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
