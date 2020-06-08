Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
916 N Broadway
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
916 N Broadway
916 North Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Location
916 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom apartment located near Johns Hopkins
Property highlights:
- Newly renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Every bedroom gets it's own bathroom
- Across the street from Johns Hopkins
- Rooftop deck
Available today!
(RLNE4793960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 N Broadway have any available units?
916 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 916 N Broadway have?
Some of 916 N Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 916 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
916 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 916 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 916 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 916 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 916 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 916 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 916 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
