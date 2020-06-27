Rent Calculator
914 LIGHT STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM
914 LIGHT STREET
914 Light Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
914 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM AND BATH IS SITUATED IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL . CENTRAL AIR WASHER/DRYER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
914 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 914 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
914 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 914 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 914 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 914 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 914 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 LIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 914 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 914 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 914 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 914 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 914 LIGHT STREET has units with air conditioning.
