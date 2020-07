Amenities

Adorable Brick home just STEPS away from Canton square and the water. The home boasts hardwood flooring throughout, exposed brick, BRAND NEW KITCHEN - SS APPS - NEVER BEEN USED, fresh paint, fenced backyard, 2 bedrooms both with large closet and built-in's, spacious middle bathroom, Washer and Dryer Upstairs, half bath on main level and MORE. Call today for a private tour! $40 app fee and $60 processing fee due at lease signing.