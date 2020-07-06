All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

912 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

912 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Canton Location! Spacious three bedroom, three and half bath home with PARKING!! Home features an easy accessible parking pad, an updated kitchen, hard floors and other updates throughout. Available November 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

