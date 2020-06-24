All apartments in Baltimore
911 West Lombard Street
911 West Lombard Street

911 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 West Lombard Street have any available units?
911 West Lombard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 911 West Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 West Lombard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 West Lombard Street pet-friendly?
No, 911 West Lombard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 911 West Lombard Street offer parking?
No, 911 West Lombard Street does not offer parking.
Does 911 West Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 West Lombard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 West Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 911 West Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 West Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 911 West Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 West Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 West Lombard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 West Lombard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 West Lombard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
