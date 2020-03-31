Sign Up
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
910 S Carey St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
910 S Carey St
910 South Carey Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
910 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom Townhome in Pigtown
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-Recess Lighting
-Lots of Kitchen Cabinets
-Fenced in Backyard
-Unfinished Basement
-Washer & Dryer
(RLNE4862496)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 910 S Carey St have any available units?
910 S Carey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 910 S Carey St have?
Some of 910 S Carey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 910 S Carey St currently offering any rent specials?
910 S Carey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S Carey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 S Carey St is pet friendly.
Does 910 S Carey St offer parking?
No, 910 S Carey St does not offer parking.
Does 910 S Carey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 S Carey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S Carey St have a pool?
No, 910 S Carey St does not have a pool.
Does 910 S Carey St have accessible units?
No, 910 S Carey St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S Carey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 S Carey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Loyola University Maryland