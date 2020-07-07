All apartments in Baltimore
910 HOMESTEAD STREET
910 HOMESTEAD STREET

910 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 Homestead Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BDRM Townhome on quiet street 9 blks from Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Quiet fenced back yard. Rent includes water*CREDIT SCORE MUST MEET OR EXCEED 620*NO CATS*DOGS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET have any available units?
910 HOMESTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET have?
Some of 910 HOMESTEAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 HOMESTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
910 HOMESTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 HOMESTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 HOMESTEAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 910 HOMESTEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 HOMESTEAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 910 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 910 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 910 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 HOMESTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.

