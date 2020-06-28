All apartments in Baltimore
908 HOMESTEAD STREET
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

908 HOMESTEAD STREET

908 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Homestead Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home at a reasonable rent! 2nd floor only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET have any available units?
908 HOMESTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 908 HOMESTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 HOMESTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 HOMESTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 HOMESTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 HOMESTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
