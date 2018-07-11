All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

906 Allendale Street

906 Allendale Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 Allendale Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Edmondson Village Town Home Fully Renovated - Hardwood floors.
New carpet upper level.
Partially finished basement with washer/dryer.
Fenced back yard.
Updated kitchen and baths.
Generous room sizes.
Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

3BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Allendale Street have any available units?
906 Allendale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Allendale Street have?
Some of 906 Allendale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Allendale Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 Allendale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Allendale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Allendale Street is pet friendly.
Does 906 Allendale Street offer parking?
No, 906 Allendale Street does not offer parking.
Does 906 Allendale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Allendale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Allendale Street have a pool?
No, 906 Allendale Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 Allendale Street have accessible units?
No, 906 Allendale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Allendale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Allendale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

