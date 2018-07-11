906 Allendale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Edmondson Village Town Home Fully Renovated - Hardwood floors.

New carpet upper level.

Partially finished basement with washer/dryer.

Fenced back yard.

Updated kitchen and baths.

Generous room sizes.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



3BR Housing vouchers welcome.



See www.baltrentals.com for more information.



