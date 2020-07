Amenities

Beautiful Canton renovation with open floor plan, hardwood floors, exposed brick, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a private courtyard. Upstairs full bath has separate shower & tub, basement can be used as 3rd bedroom or media room. This is perfect location, walk to all shops, restaurants, park and waterfront. Immediately available & easy to show! Perfect for roommate situations.