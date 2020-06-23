Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
905 LIGHT STREET
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 LIGHT STREET
905 Light Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
905 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
905 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 905 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
905 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 905 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 905 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 905 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 905 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
