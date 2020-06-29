All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

904 Cooks Ln

904 Cooks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

904 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Parking Pad in West Hills

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Large Bay Window in Living Room
-Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets
-Separate Dining Room
-Parking Pad
-Finished Basement with Full Bath
-Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants

(RLNE5659562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Cooks Ln have any available units?
904 Cooks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Cooks Ln have?
Some of 904 Cooks Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Cooks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
904 Cooks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Cooks Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Cooks Ln is pet friendly.
Does 904 Cooks Ln offer parking?
Yes, 904 Cooks Ln offers parking.
Does 904 Cooks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Cooks Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Cooks Ln have a pool?
No, 904 Cooks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 904 Cooks Ln have accessible units?
No, 904 Cooks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Cooks Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Cooks Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

