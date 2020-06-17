Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
900 E Fort Ave
900 E Fort Ave
900 East Fort Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
900 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---Lease Take Over---
Available Immediately
Lease runs until November 14th 2020
1,000 Dollars Cash with lease signing
Free Queen Bed and Frame
1,700/mo
Contact
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 900 E Fort Ave have any available units?
900 E Fort Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 900 E Fort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
900 E Fort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 E Fort Ave pet-friendly?
No, 900 E Fort Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 900 E Fort Ave offer parking?
No, 900 E Fort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 900 E Fort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 E Fort Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 E Fort Ave have a pool?
No, 900 E Fort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 900 E Fort Ave have accessible units?
No, 900 E Fort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 900 E Fort Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 E Fort Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 E Fort Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 E Fort Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
