9 W WEST STREET
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

9 W WEST STREET

9 W West St · No Longer Available
Location

9 W West St, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING!!! SPACIOUS & UPDATES THROUGH OUT! DECK IS PERFECT FOR GRILLING & ENTERTAINING! OVER SIZED PARKING PAD. UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS GREAT FOR STORAGE! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!PETS CASE BY CASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

