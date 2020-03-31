All apartments in Baltimore
895 W LOMBARD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

895 W LOMBARD STREET

895 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

895 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Hollins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS UPDATED HOUSE HAS A LIVINGROOM, DININGROOM AND KITCHEN ON THE MAIN FLOOR! ON THESECOND FLOOR THERE IS A BEDROOM AND FULL BATH! THE 3RD FLOOR HAS TWO MORE BEDROOMS! THE FINISHED BASEMENTHAS A FULL BATH AND A OFFICE/DEN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 W LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
895 W LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 W LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 895 W LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 W LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
895 W LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 W LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 895 W LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 895 W LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 895 W LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 895 W LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 W LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 W LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 895 W LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 895 W LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 895 W LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 895 W LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 W LOMBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
