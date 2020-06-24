All apartments in Baltimore
886 S Macon St
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

886 S Macon St

886 S Macon St · No Longer Available
Location

886 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great property with easy access to all Things Baltimore! Fully upgraded unit with hardwood floors; extended deck; garage; covered parking pad; 2 Master Suites; Gourmet Kitchen; Open floor plan and Generous Bump out. Small dogs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 S Macon St have any available units?
886 S Macon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 886 S Macon St have?
Some of 886 S Macon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 S Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
886 S Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 S Macon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 886 S Macon St is pet friendly.
Does 886 S Macon St offer parking?
Yes, 886 S Macon St offers parking.
Does 886 S Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 886 S Macon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 S Macon St have a pool?
No, 886 S Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 886 S Macon St have accessible units?
No, 886 S Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 886 S Macon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 886 S Macon St has units with dishwashers.
