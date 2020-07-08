Rent Calculator
882 Washington Boulevard - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
882 Washington Boulevard - 1
882 Washington Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
882 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 st Floor 2 Bedroom Apartment / Central AC / Washer & dryer in unit / Updated Kitchen / 5 min. to University Of Maryland / 2 minutes to 95
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
882 Washington Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 882 Washington Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
882 Washington Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
No, 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 882 Washington Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
