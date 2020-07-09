All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:09 AM

845 N Patterson Park Ave

845 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

845 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice house! Very large open rooms.
Updated unit. All new hardwood, paint. Breakfast bar, washer dryer in unit. Central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave have any available units?
845 N Patterson Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 845 N Patterson Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
845 N Patterson Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 N Patterson Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 845 N Patterson Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave offer parking?
No, 845 N Patterson Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 N Patterson Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave have a pool?
No, 845 N Patterson Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 845 N Patterson Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 N Patterson Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 N Patterson Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 845 N Patterson Park Ave has units with air conditioning.

