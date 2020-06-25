Rent Calculator
843 S BOND STREET
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
843 S BOND STREET
843 South Bond Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
843 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEST DEAL !!TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 BEDROOMS WITH 1 1/2 BATHS,CENTRAL AIR , WASHER AND DRYER, LOCATED JUST BLOCKS FROM FELLS POINT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 843 S BOND STREET have any available units?
843 S BOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 843 S BOND STREET have?
Some of 843 S BOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 843 S BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
843 S BOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 S BOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 843 S BOND STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 843 S BOND STREET offer parking?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 S BOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have a pool?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
