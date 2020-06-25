All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 843 S BOND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
843 S BOND STREET
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:48 AM

843 S BOND STREET

843 South Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

843 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEST DEAL !!TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 BEDROOMS WITH 1 1/2 BATHS,CENTRAL AIR , WASHER AND DRYER, LOCATED JUST BLOCKS FROM FELLS POINT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 S BOND STREET have any available units?
843 S BOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 S BOND STREET have?
Some of 843 S BOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 S BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
843 S BOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 S BOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 843 S BOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 843 S BOND STREET offer parking?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 S BOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have a pool?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 843 S BOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 S BOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland