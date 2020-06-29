Rent Calculator
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM
841 RAMSAY STREET
841 Ramsay Street
No Longer Available
Location
841 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available now. garage and deck. Camden Crossing. Walking distance to UMAB, Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95 and marc train.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 841 RAMSAY STREET have any available units?
841 RAMSAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 841 RAMSAY STREET have?
Some of 841 RAMSAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 841 RAMSAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
841 RAMSAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 RAMSAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 841 RAMSAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 841 RAMSAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 841 RAMSAY STREET offers parking.
Does 841 RAMSAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 RAMSAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 RAMSAY STREET have a pool?
No, 841 RAMSAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 841 RAMSAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 841 RAMSAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 841 RAMSAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 RAMSAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
