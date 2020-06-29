841 RAMSAY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available now. garage and deck. Camden Crossing. Walking distance to UMAB, Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95 and marc train.