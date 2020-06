Amenities

833 S. Bond St. Available 08/15/20 833 S. Bond St/Huge 4BR/3BA TH in Fells Point - 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse in the heart of Fells Point. The main house has a great size living/dining room combo. Also has a wood burning fireplace in the dining room. Great original hardwood floors through out first floor. Nice size galley kitchen with corian counters. Also has a nice breakfast bar as well. Kitchen comes with gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice court yard off of the kitchen. Washer/dryer on first floor as well. There is plenty of storage. In the main house there are 2 large master suites with great hardwood floors. Also both have dressing areas. There is also a third bedroom with a walk in closet. Attached to the main house there is a one bedroom apartment with a small kitchen and living room on the first floor. On the second floor there is a large bedroom and it’s own full bath. There is also a small deck off the bedroom. There are some furniture pieces that come with the house. Available Mid August $3200/ month + utilities.



(RLNE5845755)