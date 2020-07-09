Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 832 N BOND ST APT#2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
832 N BOND ST APT#2
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
832 N BOND ST APT#2
832 North Bond Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
832 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have any available units?
832 N BOND ST APT#2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 832 N BOND ST APT#2 currently offering any rent specials?
832 N BOND ST APT#2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N BOND ST APT#2 pet-friendly?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 offer parking?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not offer parking.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have a pool?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have a pool.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have accessible units?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland