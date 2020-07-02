Rent Calculator
832 N BOND ST APT#2
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 9
832 N BOND ST APT#2
832 N Bond St
·
No Longer Available
Location
832 N Bond St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have any available units?
832 N BOND ST APT#2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 832 N BOND ST APT#2 currently offering any rent specials?
832 N BOND ST APT#2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N BOND ST APT#2 pet-friendly?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 offer parking?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not offer parking.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have a pool?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have a pool.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have accessible units?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 N BOND ST APT#2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 N BOND ST APT#2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
