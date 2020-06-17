Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE
831 South Montford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
831 South Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Features Granite counter top Stainless Steel appliances, Hardwood floors private back yard. Walk to everything, a center locatication
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have any available units?
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
