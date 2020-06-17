All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM

831 S MONTFORD AVENUE

831 South Montford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

831 South Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Features Granite counter top Stainless Steel appliances, Hardwood floors private back yard. Walk to everything, a center locatication

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have any available units?
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
831 S MONTFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 S MONTFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland