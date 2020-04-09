Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET
831 1/2 McHenry St
·
No Longer Available
Location
831 1/2 McHenry St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse garage and deck available July 1st, 2019. Walking distance UMAB, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor, Medical Center. Easy access to 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have any available units?
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET offers parking.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
