All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET

831 1/2 McHenry St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

831 1/2 McHenry St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse garage and deck available July 1st, 2019. Walking distance UMAB, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor, Medical Center. Easy access to 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have any available units?
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET offers parking.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 1/2 MCHENRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland