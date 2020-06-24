Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 826 S MACON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
826 S MACON STREET
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
826 S MACON STREET
826 S Macon St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
826 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized garage available for rent in sought-after O'Donnell Square community, adjacent to Canton and Brewer's Hill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 826 S MACON STREET have any available units?
826 S MACON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 826 S MACON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
826 S MACON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 S MACON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 826 S MACON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 826 S MACON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 826 S MACON STREET offers parking.
Does 826 S MACON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 S MACON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 S MACON STREET have a pool?
No, 826 S MACON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 826 S MACON STREET have accessible units?
No, 826 S MACON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 826 S MACON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 S MACON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 S MACON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 S MACON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland