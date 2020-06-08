826 Oldham St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Mozart Townhome in Greektown!



Property Highlights

-2 Car Garage

-Hardwood Flooring

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Marble Countertops

-Office Space on 1st Floor

-3 Bedrooms with En Suites / Only house in the neighborhood with a jacuzzi tub in MBR

-Large Deck off of Kitchen

-Deck off of Bedroom

-Washer & Dryer

-Each Floor is Temperature Controlled

-Minutes from Brewer's Hill & Canton Square

-Walking Distance to John Hopkins Bayview

-Great Location



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5020326)