Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

826 Oldham St

826 Oldham St · No Longer Available
Location

826 Oldham St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Mozart Townhome in Greektown!

Property Highlights
-2 Car Garage
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Marble Countertops
-Office Space on 1st Floor
-3 Bedrooms with En Suites / Only house in the neighborhood with a jacuzzi tub in MBR
-Large Deck off of Kitchen
-Deck off of Bedroom
-Washer & Dryer
-Each Floor is Temperature Controlled
-Minutes from Brewer's Hill & Canton Square
-Walking Distance to John Hopkins Bayview
-Great Location

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Oldham St have any available units?
826 Oldham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Oldham St have?
Some of 826 Oldham St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Oldham St currently offering any rent specials?
826 Oldham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Oldham St pet-friendly?
No, 826 Oldham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 826 Oldham St offer parking?
Yes, 826 Oldham St offers parking.
Does 826 Oldham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Oldham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Oldham St have a pool?
No, 826 Oldham St does not have a pool.
Does 826 Oldham St have accessible units?
No, 826 Oldham St does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Oldham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Oldham St does not have units with dishwashers.
