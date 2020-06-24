All apartments in Baltimore
824 Stoll St # 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

824 Stoll St # 1

824 Stoll St · No Longer Available
Location

824 Stoll St, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
824 Stoll St #1 Including Utilities
Utilities included !! 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on first floor in Brooklyn. Utilities included. Washer and dryer in newly renovated townhouse. Close to public transit.

Features & amenities
?In unit laundry
?Oven/range
?Washer/Dryer
?Carpet
?Stove

furnished No
smoking No
deposit $900
Lease terms One year
Date available 09/05/2018 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

