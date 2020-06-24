Amenities

824 Stoll St #1 Including Utilities

Utilities included !! 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on first floor in Brooklyn. Utilities included. Washer and dryer in newly renovated townhouse. Close to public transit.



furnished No

smoking No

deposit $900

Lease terms One year

Date available 09/05/2018 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4664924)