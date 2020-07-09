All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 823 RAMSAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
823 RAMSAY STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

823 RAMSAY STREET

823 Ramsay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

823 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 15th 2020 for showings.. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with garage and deck. Walking distance to UMAB, University Maryland Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95, Lightrail and Marc Train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 RAMSAY STREET have any available units?
823 RAMSAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 823 RAMSAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
823 RAMSAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 RAMSAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 823 RAMSAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 823 RAMSAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 823 RAMSAY STREET offers parking.
Does 823 RAMSAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 RAMSAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 RAMSAY STREET have a pool?
No, 823 RAMSAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 823 RAMSAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 823 RAMSAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 823 RAMSAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 RAMSAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland