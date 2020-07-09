823 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
Available May 15th 2020 for showings.. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with garage and deck. Walking distance to UMAB, University Maryland Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95, Lightrail and Marc Train.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
