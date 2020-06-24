Rent Calculator
822 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM
822 S CURLEY STREET
822 South Curley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
822 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
822 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 822 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
822 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 822 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 822 S CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 822 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 822 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 S CURLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
