All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE
820 North Lakewood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
820 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Tenants Wanted! Two bed one bath recently updated. Plenty of storage space. Laminate flooring and carpet. Rent ready! Contact agent for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
