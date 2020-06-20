All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE

820 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

820 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tenants Wanted! Two bed one bath recently updated. Plenty of storage space. Laminate flooring and carpet. Rent ready! Contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland